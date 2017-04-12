बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
हाथ में त्रिशूल थामे यहां दिखीं राधे मां, एक तस्वीर देखने के बाद बोलीं 'डर्टी मैन'
Updated Wed, 12 Apr 2017 07:20 PM IST
आपने राधे मां से जुड़ी कई बातों के बारे में पढ़ा होगा, खुद को देवी बताने वाली विवादास्पद और ग्लैमरस धर्मगुरु राधे मां हाथ में त्रिशूल थामे नज़र आईं, तो एक तस्वीर को देखने के बाद उनके मुंह से डर्टी मैन का शब्द निकला।
