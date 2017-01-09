बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
पंजाब चुनाव: कांग्रेस ने जनता से किए 10 बड़े वादे, VIP कल्चर पर बड़ा एलान
Punjab Election 2017, Amarinder Singh, Manmohan release Congress manifesto
Updated Mon, 09 Jan 2017 06:28 PM IST
पंजाब विधानसभा चुनावों के मद्देनजर पार्टियों के लोक-लुभावने वादों का सिलसिला शुरु हो गया है। देखिए कांग्रेस द्वारा जनता से किए गए सभी बड़े वादे...
