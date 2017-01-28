बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
तेज हुई पंजाब की लड़ाई, पीएम बोले- कांग्रेस हुई अब बीती बात...पढ़िए भाषण की बड़ी बातें
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Chandigarh
›
punjab assembly election 2017, pm narendra modi rally at jalandhar
{"_id":"588b35aa4f1c1b476fcf5734","slug":"punjab-assembly-election-2017-pm-narendra-modi-rally-at-jalandhar","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0947\u091c \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092a\u0902\u091c\u093e\u092c \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u093e\u0908, \u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0905\u092c \u092c\u0940\u0924\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924...\u092a\u0922\u093c\u093f\u090f \u092d\u093e\u0937\u0923 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Sat, 28 Jan 2017 01:34 AM IST
पंजाब में आज सुपर चुनावी फ्राइडे देखने को मिला। पहले राहुल गांधी फिर पीएम मोदी की रैली ने पंजाब की लड़ाई और तेज कर दी है। यहा पढ़िए पीएम के भाषण की बड़ी बातें...
Most Viewed
{"_id":"588b744c4f1c1b9e7dcf594d","slug":"actress-kavita-kaushik-got-married-in-uttarakhand","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091f\u0940\u0935\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0902\u092c\u0917 \u0907\u0902\u0938\u094d\u092a\u0947\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0935\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0930\u091a\u093e\u0908 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u091c\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0925\u093e \u0936\u093f\u0935-\u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0935\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0935\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0939","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शुक्रवार, 27 जनवरी 2017
+ {"_id":"588869594f1c1ba333cf58b4","slug":"interesting-facts-about-abu-dhabi-prince-nahyan-who-is-chief-guest-of-india-in-26-january","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0923\u0924\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u0935\u0938 \u092a\u0930 \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0939\u092e\u093e\u0928, \u091c\u093f\u0928\u094d\u0939\u094b\u0902\u0928\u0947 '\u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0930\u093e\u092e' \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0939\u093e \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0915\u093f \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0925\u093e \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"588356974f1c1bf94cefe369","slug":"these-are-big-decision-on-aadhar-card-see-here","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0927\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u092b\u0948\u0938\u0932\u0947, \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0932\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u092a\u091b\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Also View
{"_id":"588b2b6f4f1c1bde3bcf5b55","slug":"aap-released-menifesto-for-punjab-employees-punjab-assembly-election-2017","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0902\u091c\u093e\u092c \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935: \u0906\u092a \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0928\u093f\u092b\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f\u094b \u092a\u0930 '\u0905\u092e\u094d\u092e\u093e' \u0915\u093e \u0905\u0938\u0930, 10 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0926\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"588987ed4f1c1b5c02cf658e","slug":"bride-dancing-on-her-wedding-video-goes-viral-on-youtube","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u092c \u090f\u0915 \u092a\u0902\u091c\u093e\u092c\u0940 \u0917\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0916\u0942\u092c \u0928\u093e\u091a\u0940\u0902 \u0928\u0908 \u0926\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0939\u0928, \u0905\u092c \u0924\u0915 13 \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top