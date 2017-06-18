बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
सिर्फ 6 मिनट... और क्रिमिनल दोस्त को पुलिस की कस्टडी से छुड़ाकर ले गए युवक
Updated Sun, 18 Jun 2017 11:21 AM IST
एक शौक ने जिसे क्राइम की दुनिया में लाकर खड़ा कर दिया, कांस्टेबल को पीटकर सिर्फ 6 मिनट में दोस्त उसे छुड़ाकर ले गए। तस्वीरों में देखिए कैसे?
