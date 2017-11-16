बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
तस्वीरें: श्री दरबार साहिब पहुंचे राष्ट्रपति कोविंद का ऐसा रूप नहीं देखा होगा...
{"_id":"5a0db34d4f1c1b97678bbf8b","slug":"president-ram-nath-kovind-prays-at-golden-temple","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0926\u0930\u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u093e\u0939\u093f\u092c \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u0937\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u092a\u0924\u093f \u0915\u094b\u0935\u093f\u0902\u0926 \u0915\u093e \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0930\u0942\u092a \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Thu, 16 Nov 2017 09:18 PM IST
राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद ने वीरवार को श्री दरबार साहिब (स्वर्ण मंदिर) में परिवार के साथ परिक्रमा कर माथा टेका। इससे पहले उन्होंने पंगत में बैठकर संगत के साथ लंगर छका और कड़ाह प्रसाद का देग चढ़ाया।
