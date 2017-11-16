Download App
आपका शहर Close

Pics: हवाई करतब और कलाबाजियों ने बांधा समां, राष्ट्रपति कोविंद भी मुस्कुराए

+बाद में पढ़ें

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, आदमरपुर(जालंधर)

Updated Thu, 16 Nov 2017 07:52 PM IST
President Kovind awards standards to two IAF squadrons

भारतीय वायु सेना के जांबाज जवानों ने आसमान में एक से बढ़कर एक ऐसे करतब दिखाए कि राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद भी मुस्कुराए बिना नहीं रह सके। देखिए

Comments

Browse By Tags

president ramnath kovind adampur air force station amritsar news ceremonial parade More ...

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

PoK पर फारूक के बिगड़े बोल, 70 साल में तय नहीं कर पाए अब कहते हैं ये हमारा हिस्सा है

Farooq Abdullah give reaction on POK
Comio Mobile

Most Viewed

सेना में 'रोटी की जंग' छेड़ने वाला जवान तेज बहादुर, देखिए अब क्या कर रहा है?

What is Tej Bahadur Yadav doing now, Know all
  • गुरुवार, 16 नवंबर 2017
  • +

दो बैंकों में अकाउंट होने से होगा सबसे बड़ा फायदा, शायद नहीं जानते आप

benefits of bank accounts in two banks, cashless transaction, online transfer
  • गुरुवार, 16 नवंबर 2017
  • +

पद्मावती फिल्म और भंसाली के विरोध में राजपूतों का साथ दें मुसलमान- दरगाह दीवान

muslim should support rajput Community in protest against padmavati
  • गुरुवार, 16 नवंबर 2017
  • +

Also View

सेना के कारण ही हर नागरिक बिना डर के रात को सोता है: राष्ट्रपति कोविंद

President Ramnath Kovind at Adampur Air Force Station
  • गुरुवार, 16 नवंबर 2017
  • +

देश के नाम शहीद हुआ बेटा, शहादत पर मां ने किया सैल्यूट, बोलीं- जय हिंद

funeral of martyr manjinder singh, mansa news
  • गुरुवार, 16 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!