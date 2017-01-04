बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
पुलिसवालों के पास भी होता है प्यारा दिल, नहीं यकीं? तो पढ़िए ये...
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Chandigarh
›
Police man had also cute heart, shows mohali police
{"_id":"586ce20d4f1c1b943a1597ec","slug":"police-man-had-also-cute-heart-shows-mohali-police","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938\u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0932, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092f\u0915\u0940\u0902? \u0924\u094b \u092a\u0922\u093c\u093f\u090f \u092f\u0947...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Wed, 04 Jan 2017 05:22 PM IST
आमतौर पर पुलिस के खिलाफ लोगों के मन में एक सख्त रवैये वाले इंसान की धारणा होती है, लेकिन यहां जो कुछ हुआ वह तो कमाल ही था!
Most Viewed
{"_id":"586ca7a04f1c1b945d158b7d","slug":"election-commission-to-announce-poll-dates-code-of-conduct-in-punjab","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u091c \u0938\u0947 '\u092a\u093e\u0935\u0930\u0932\u0948\u0938' \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u092f\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e-\u090f\u092e\u090f\u0932\u090f, \u0932\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0940 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u091f\u0947\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"586cc17b4f1c1b945d158bfd","slug":"american-girl-marry-himachali-boy","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u0939\u093f\u092e\u093e\u091a\u0932\u0940 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u092e\u0947\u0930\u093f\u0915\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u0917\u0940 \u0906\u0908 \u0917\u094b\u0930\u0940, \u0932\u0935 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094b\u0930\u0940 \u0930\u094b\u092e\u093e\u0902\u091a\u0915","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"586cadd44f1c1ba378159c66","slug":"phase-wise-assembly-constituencies-uttar-pradesh-list","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0909\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u092e\u0947\u0902 11 \u092b\u0930\u0935\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u0924\u0926\u093e\u0928, \u0915\u092c \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0935\u094b\u091f \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 LIST","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Also View
{"_id":"586ca7a04f1c1b945d158b7d","slug":"election-commission-to-announce-poll-dates-code-of-conduct-in-punjab","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u091c \u0938\u0947 '\u092a\u093e\u0935\u0930\u0932\u0948\u0938' \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u092f\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e-\u090f\u092e\u090f\u0932\u090f, \u0932\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0940 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u091f\u0947\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top