प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना में नाम नहीं आया, ऐसे करें शिकायत

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़

Updated Thu, 09 Nov 2017 09:15 AM IST
PM Housing Scheme, Last chance to register objection

प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना के तहत जिन लोगों के आवेदन किसी कारण से खारिज कर दिए गए थे। उन्हें प्रशासन की ओर से आखिरी मौका दिया जा रहा है। ताकि वह बोर्ड के समक्ष अपनी आपत्ति दर्ज करा सकें।

pm housing scheme apply now for flats under pm housing scheme the last date has increased More ...

