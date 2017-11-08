बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना में नाम नहीं आया, ऐसे करें शिकायत
Updated Thu, 09 Nov 2017 09:15 AM IST
प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना के तहत जिन लोगों के आवेदन किसी कारण से खारिज कर दिए गए थे। उन्हें प्रशासन की ओर से आखिरी मौका दिया जा रहा है। ताकि वह बोर्ड के समक्ष अपनी आपत्ति दर्ज करा सकें।
