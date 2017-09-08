बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
देखिए, कैसी है राम रहीम के डेरा सच्चा सौदा की प्लास्टिक करंसी?
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Chandigarh
›
Plastic currency found in dera sacha sauda headquater
{"_id":"59b2d7cf4f1c1bed7f8b5236","slug":"plastic-currency-found-in-dera-sacha-sauda-headquater","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f, \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0930\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u0921\u0947\u0930\u093e \u0938\u091a\u094d\u091a\u093e \u0938\u094c\u0926\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093f\u0915 \u0915\u0930\u0902\u0938\u0940?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Fri, 08 Sep 2017 11:52 PM IST
राम रहीम के डेरे में शुक्रवार को सर्च ऑपरेशन चलाया गया तो वहां से डेरे की करंसी मिली। देखिए कैसी है ये प्लास्टिक करंसी?
Most Viewed
{"_id":"59ab92404f1c1be8278b4efb","slug":"ram-rahim-sentenced-in-sadhvi-rape-case-rohtak-jail-prisoners-on-hunger-strike","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0947\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u092e\u0941\u0938\u0940\u092c\u0924 \u092c\u0928\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u092e, \u0915\u0948\u0926\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u093e\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0940\u0928\u093e \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"59ab8c814f1c1b53738b4df9","slug":"ram-rahim-sentenced-in-sadhvi-rape-case-suspence-on-honeypreet-insan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0928\u0940\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u0908 \u0928\u0908 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"59aa41834f1c1be9278b4d18","slug":"honeypreet-insan-escaped-to-nepal","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0947\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u093e\u092a\u0924\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0940 \u0939\u0928\u0940\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0924, \u0905\u092c \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Also View
{"_id":"59b14c474f1c1be87f8b4ace","slug":"court-commissioner-anil-kumar-singh-panwar-has-reached-sirsa","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u0921\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0930\u094d\u091a \u0911\u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u0928 \u0916\u0924\u094d\u092e, \u0906\u091c \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0942 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 '\u0917\u0941\u092a\u094d\u0924 \u0917\u0941\u092b\u093e' \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0932\u093e\u0936\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"59b2c24a4f1c1beb7f8b5131","slug":"ram-rahim-wants-to-meet-honeypreet-insan-in-jail","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0947\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928 \u0930\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u092e, \u092c\u093e\u0930-\u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0932\u0917\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0928\u0940\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0924 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0917\u0941\u0939\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"59b2a5f34f1c1be87f8b50a5","slug":"search-operation-stopped-at-ram-rahim-s-dera-headquarters","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0921\u0947\u0930\u093e \u0938\u091a\u094d\u091a\u093e \u0938\u094c\u0926\u093e \u0924\u0932\u093e\u0936\u0940 \u0905\u092d\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0928, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u092c \u0924\u0915 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e-\u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शुक्रवार, 8 सितंबर 2017
+
Top
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!