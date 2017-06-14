बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
16 जून से पेट्रोल- डीजल की किल्लत होना तय, यहां पेट्रोल पंप रहेंगे बंद
petrol pump owner start strike from 16 june
Updated Wed, 14 Jun 2017 10:17 AM IST
हर रोज बदलने वाले पेट्रोल और डीजल के दामों के पायलट को अब पूरे देश में लागू किया जा रहा है। जिसके चलते अब 3300 पेट्रोल पंप बंद होने वाले हैं।
