Pics: पठानकोट एयरबेस के पास सर्च अभियान, पुलिस ने चप्पा-चप्पा खंगाला
{"_id":"5867c0534f1c1b7675eee84b","slug":"pathankot-airbase-near-the-search-operation-combing-operation","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Pics: \u092a\u0920\u093e\u0928\u0915\u094b\u091f \u090f\u092f\u0930\u092c\u0947\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u0938\u0930\u094d\u091a \u0905\u092d\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0928, \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u091a\u092a\u094d\u092a\u093e-\u091a\u092a\u094d\u092a\u093e \u0916\u0902\u0917\u093e\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Sat, 31 Dec 2016 07:57 PM IST
सुरक्षा के मद्देनजर शनिवार को पंजाब पुलिस व भारतीय वायु सेना ने संयुक्त रूप से एयरबेस कैप के बाहरी क्षेत्र में सर्च अभियान चलाया। देखिए
गुरुवार, 29 दिसंबर 2016
