पासपोर्ट बनवाना है तो ये 3 दस्तावेज लेकर यहां आए, एक हफ्ते में मिल जाएगा

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, पटियाला(पंजाब)

Updated Mon, 13 Nov 2017 09:26 AM IST
passport office in patiala post office, only three documents required for passport

अभी तक पासपोर्ट नहीं बनवाया तो अब बनवा लीजिए। एक नई जगह पर इसका ऑफिस खुल गया है। बस तीन दस्तावेज लेकर आइए और 7 दिन में पासपोर्ट पाइए।

