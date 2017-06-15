बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
गुरुद्वारा पहली पातशाही: मरने वालों की संख्या हुई 5, रेसक्यू ऑपरेशन बंद
{"_id":"594180bf4f1c1bcc538b4697","slug":"panipat-gurudwara-pahli-patshahi-rescue-operation-closed","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0941\u0930\u0941\u0926\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0930\u093e \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0924\u0936\u093e\u0939\u0940: \u092e\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0902\u0916\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0908 5, \u0930\u0947\u0938\u0915\u094d\u092f\u0942 \u0911\u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u0928 \u092c\u0902\u0926","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Thu, 15 Jun 2017 12:02 AM IST
गुरुद्वारा पहली पातशाही में मलबे में दबे यमुनानगर निवासी पाठी देवेंद्र सिंह का शव करीब 36 घंटे बाद बुधवार तड़के करीब सवा चार बजे निकाल लिया गया।
