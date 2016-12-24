बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
Pics: देश की रक्षा को वीरांगनाओं ने ली शपथ, भावुक भी हुईं लेकिन देशभक्ति भरपूर
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Chandigarh
›
panchkula oath ceremony, take sworn, women
{"_id":"585e4add4f1c1b0f15e39cee","slug":"panchkula-oath-ceremony-take-sworn-women","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Pics: \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0935\u0940\u0930\u093e\u0902\u0917\u0928\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0940 \u0936\u092a\u0925, \u092d\u093e\u0935\u0941\u0915 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u0941\u0908\u0902 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u093f\u0928 \u0926\u0947\u0936\u092d\u0915\u094d\u0924\u093f \u092d\u0930\u092a\u0942\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Sat, 24 Dec 2016 05:25 PM IST
‘कुछ नशा तिरंगे की आन का है, कुछ नशा मातृभूमि के मान का है। हम लहराएंगे हर जगह यह तिरंगा, नशा ये हिंदुस्तान की शान का है...।’
Most Viewed
{"_id":"58539faf4f1c1b7c7c64ab7d","slug":"benefits-of-bank-accounts-in-two-banks-old-currency-and-note-ban-in-india","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u094b \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u093e, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गुरुवार, 22 दिसंबर 2016
+ {"_id":"584eaa2a4f1c1b686f6499d0","slug":"note-ban-if-u-have-two-bank-accounts-cashless-transaction-possible-by-online-fund-transfer","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0917\u0930 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0926\u094b \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गुरुवार, 22 दिसंबर 2016
+ {"_id":"585d563f4f1c1ba107e3acc1","slug":"rahul-gandhi-almora-rally-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093f\u0924\u0928\u0940 \u0938\u092b\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0909\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0930\u093e\u0916\u0902\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u093e\u0939\u0941\u0932 \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0927\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u0948\u0932\u0940? \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Also View
{"_id":"585e340e4f1c1b2e4ee3b594","slug":"thievery-of-37-lakh-in-canara-bank-branch-at-charkhi-dadri-of-haryana-new-and-old-currency-robbed","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 'NO CASH' \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u0932\u094c\u091f\u093e\u092f\u093e, \u0930\u093e\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u094b\u0930 37 \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u0932\u0947 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u0947","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"585e2e684f1c1ba107e3b478","slug":"after-pooja-pandit-demand-dekshina-through-paytm-in-haryana","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093f\u0924\u0928\u093e \u092c\u0926\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0936, \u0939\u0935\u0928 \u092a\u0942\u091c\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092a\u0902\u0921\u093f\u0924 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e... Paytm \u0915\u0930\u094b","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top