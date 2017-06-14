बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
आजादी के 70 साल बाद भी इस गांव तक नहीं पहुंची एंबुलेंस, चारपाई ही सहारा
Panchkula Gawahi village, where ambulance has not reached yet
Updated Wed, 14 Jun 2017 10:12 AM IST
आजादी के 70 साल बाद भी यहां एंबुलेंस नहीं पहुंची है, अस्पताल तक पहुंचने का कोई विकल्प नहीं है। इसलिए लोग इलाज से ज्यादा दुआओं पर विश्वास करते हैं।
