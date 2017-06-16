बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
GST का विरोध: 2000 कपड़ा दुकानों पर लटके ताले, कारोबारियों ने दिया धरना
Oppose of GST in Ludhiana, Traders protest
Updated Fri, 16 Jun 2017 09:12 AM IST
आजादी के बाद पहली बार कपड़े पर कर लगाने के प्रस्ताव को लेकर कारोबारियों में जबरदस्त रोष है, देखिए तस्वीरें
