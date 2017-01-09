आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

बैंक अकाउंट खुलवाएं, हर महीने 1000 जमा कराएं, देखिए फायदा

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़

Updated Mon, 09 Jan 2017 11:53 AM IST
open bank account and deposit 1000 rupee every month under sukanya samriddhi yojana

लोगों के लिए बड़े काम की खबर। बैंक अकाउंट खुलवाएं और हर महीने उसमें 1000 रुपये जमा कराएं। जानिए क्या फायदा होगा?

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

sukanya samriddhi yojana note ban

सपा का दंगल

मुख्यमंत्री अखिलेश ने साबित किया वही हैं सपा के 'बॉस'

akhilesh yadav proves he is the boss of SP.

Most Viewed

इंटरनेट पर आते ही सपना के नए गाने ने मचाया धमाल, एक दिन में वायरल

sapna chaudhary against in headlines due to latest song viral on youtube
  • सोमवार, 9 जनवरी 2017
  • +

823 साल बाद फरवरी में बना अद्भुत संयोग, बनेंगे सारे काम

Wonderful coincidence in february after 823 years.
  • सोमवार, 9 जनवरी 2017
  • +

यूपी चुनाव: बसपा ने जारी की 101 प्रत्याशियों की चौथी लिस्ट, यहां देखें

BSP issues its fourth list of candidates for UP election.
  • रविवार, 8 जनवरी 2017
  • +

Also View

प्रो रेसलिंग लीग: ओलंपियन रेसल ने सिहाग को हराया, मंगेतर भी जीते

sakshi malik defeated manju sihag in pro wrestling league match
  • सोमवार, 9 जनवरी 2017
  • +

हादसे में मारे गए इंजीनियर के परिवार को करोड़ों का मुआवजा, जानिए

Compensation of 1.59 crore to engineer family, whi died in road accident at chandigarh
  • सोमवार, 9 जनवरी 2017
  • +

स्पेशल ट्रेन कराएगी 7 ज्योतिर्लिंगों ​के दर्शन, शेड्यूल देखें और बुकिंग कराएं

special train ready for tour to seven jyotirlinga, indian railway released schedule, do ragistration
  • सोमवार, 9 जनवरी 2017
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
बना है शुभ योग, जानिए आपके लिए कितना शुभ रहेगा आज का दिन

बना है शुभ योग, जानिए आपके लिए कितना शुभ रहेगा आज का दिन

फटी एड़ियों को कोमल बनाएगा सेंधा नमक, ऐसे करें इस्तेमाल

फटी एड़ियों को कोमल बनाएगा सेंधा नमक, ऐसे करें इस्तेमाल

इस बच्चे के माथे पर है दिल का निशान, नर्स ने डिलवरी के तुरंत बाद ली सेल्फी

इस बच्चे के माथे पर है दिल का निशान, नर्स ने डिलवरी के तुरंत बाद ली सेल्फी

ओम पुरी की मौत से अधूरी रह गईं उनकी ये फिल्में

ओम पुरी की मौत से अधूरी रह गईं उनकी ये फिल्में

﻿