बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
नोटबंदी से दुखी व्यापारियों को नया तोहफा, ये हैं फायदे, ऐसे करें रजिस्ट्रेशन?
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Chandigarh
›
online ragistration for goods & service tax started, know here major benefits and harms
{"_id":"5853ac4b4f1c1b0c7164a0f7","slug":"online-ragistration-for-goods-service-tax-started-know-here-major-benefits-and-harms","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u094b\u091f\u092c\u0902\u0926\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u0941\u0916\u0940 \u0935\u094d\u092f\u093e\u092a\u093e\u0930\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0928\u092f\u093e \u0924\u094b\u0939\u092b\u093e, \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u0947, \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u091c\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0936\u0928?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Thu, 22 Dec 2016 09:53 AM IST
नोटबंदी के बाद से दुखी व्यापारियों को मोदी सरकार ने GST का तोहफा दिया है, जिसके लिए आज से रजिस्ट्रेशन शुरू हो चुके हैं। देखिए, पूरी प्रक्रिया।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"58539faf4f1c1b7c7c64ab7d","slug":"benefits-of-bank-accounts-in-two-banks-old-currency-and-note-ban-in-india","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u094b \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u093e, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गुरुवार, 22 दिसंबर 2016
+ {"_id":"584eaa2a4f1c1b686f6499d0","slug":"note-ban-if-u-have-two-bank-accounts-cashless-transaction-possible-by-online-fund-transfer","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0917\u0930 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0926\u094b \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गुरुवार, 22 दिसंबर 2016
+ {"_id":"585953854f1c1b1f64e39dc7","slug":"500-rupee-note-wet-in-rain-water-and-mahatma-gandhi-picture-missed-colour-changed","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"2000 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 500 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u092f\u093e \u0928\u094b\u091f \u092c\u0928\u093e \u092e\u0941\u0938\u0940\u092c\u0924, \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0932\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गुरुवार, 22 दिसंबर 2016
+
Also View
{"_id":"5853a71c4f1c1bdc3964a8ee","slug":"passport-making-process-going-to-be-easy-now-passport-service-will-available-in-post-offcies","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0941\u0921\u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c: \u0905\u092c \u092a\u093e\u0938\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u092c\u0928\u0935\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u0906\u0938\u093e\u0928, 15 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गुरुवार, 22 दिसंबर 2016
+ {"_id":"58539faf4f1c1b7c7c64ab7d","slug":"benefits-of-bank-accounts-in-two-banks-old-currency-and-note-ban-in-india","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u094b \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u093e, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"585382cd4f1c1b686f64c884","slug":"big-relief-to-haryanvi-singer-sapna-chaudhary-from-highcourt-in-raagni-controversy","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0921\u093e\u0902\u0938\u0930 \u0938\u092a\u0928\u093e \u091a\u094c\u0927\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0939\u093e\u0908\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0916\u0941\u0936\u0916\u092c\u0930\u0940, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u091c\u0947\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58537f2a4f1c1b676f64c7b2","slug":"amazing-success-story-of-abohar-farmer-surinder-kumar-from-kinnow-seller-to-businessman","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915 \u0936\u0916\u094d\u0938, \u091c\u094b \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0907\u0915\u093f\u0932 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u0928\u094d\u0928\u0942 \u092c\u0947\u091a\u0924\u0947 \u0925\u0947, \u0906\u091c \u0915\u092e\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902","category":{"title":"Bashindey","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u0936\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0947 ","slug":"bashindey"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top