बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
तस्वीरें: ओलंपियन पहलवान की बेहद साधारण सगाई, 1 रुपये में रस्म पूरी
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Chandigarh
›
Olympian wrestler Yogeshwar dutt engagement in sonipat
{"_id":"587a5bc84f1c1b7940baa07f","slug":"olympian-wrestler-yogeshwar-dutt-engagement-in-sonipat","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u0913\u0932\u0902\u092a\u093f\u092f\u0928 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u0939\u0926 \u0938\u093e\u0927\u093e\u0930\u0923 \u0938\u0917\u093e\u0908, 1 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0938\u094d\u092e \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Sun, 15 Jan 2017 12:22 AM IST
आपने अक्सर नेताओं की करोड़ों में हुई शादी के बारे में सुना और देखा होगा लेकिन आज देखिए एक ओलंपियन पहलवान की बेहद साधारण सगाई। तस्वीरें
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5879f0594f1c1b222aba85fc","slug":"viral-video-of-a-girl-who-is-drinking-and-partying-with-boys-to-give-social-messages","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0902\u0917 \u0936\u0930\u093e\u092c \u092a\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092c\u0947\u0939\u094b\u0936, \u0909\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u091c\u094b \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0935\u0939 \u0938\u094b\u091a \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"587a1fc94f1c1b7840baa128","slug":"poisonous-worm-found-in-egg","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0909\u092c\u0932\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0905\u0902\u0921\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092d\u0940\u0924\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u093e \u091c\u0939\u0930\u0940\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0940\u0921\u093c\u093e, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58790b054f1c1b5724ba7d18","slug":"nit-student-found-dead-in-snowfall-at-shikari-devi-live-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0947 \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u0916\u094c\u092b\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u092e\u094c\u0924, \u0932\u093e\u0936\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0930\u0947\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0915\u094d\u092f\u0942 \u091f\u0940\u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u092a\u0940, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Also View
{"_id":"587a49e74f1c1bdf09ba7efc","slug":"truck-accident-in-abohar-punjab-1-killed","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Pics: \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092a\u0941\u0932 \u092a\u0930 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0932\u091f\u0915\u093e \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0915, \u0928\u0940\u091a\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0917\u0941\u091c\u0930\u0928\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0928","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"587a50564f1c1b5724ba86b0","slug":"former-punjab-chief-minister-beant-singh-s-daughter-gurkanwal-kaur-joins-bjp","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0902\u091c\u093e\u092c \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935: \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u091d\u091f\u0915\u093e, \u092a\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0935 \u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u093e\u092e\u093f\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top