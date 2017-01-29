आपका शहर Close

महाबली 'खली' के बाद अब ये ओलंपियन पहलवान उतरेगा WWE के रिंग में

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, सोनीपत(हरियाणा)

Updated Sun, 29 Jan 2017 10:51 AM IST
Olympian wrestler sudhil kumar will contest in wwe ring

खली ने WWE के रिंग में कई रेसलरों को धूल चटाई, उनके बाद अब ये ओलंपियन पहलवान भी WWE के रिंग में लड़ने को तैयार को है।

olympian wrestler. sudhil kumar will contest in wwe ring

