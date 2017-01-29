बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
महाबली 'खली' के बाद अब ये ओलंपियन पहलवान उतरेगा WWE के रिंग में
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Chandigarh
›
Olympian wrestler sudhil kumar will contest in wwe ring
{"_id":"588d7b1b4f1c1b1335cf3c8d","slug":"olympian-wrestler-sudhil-kumar-will-contest-in-wwe-ring","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0939\u093e\u092c\u0932\u0940 '\u0916\u0932\u0940' \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0905\u092c \u092f\u0947 \u0913\u0932\u0902\u092a\u093f\u092f\u0928 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u0909\u0924\u0930\u0947\u0917\u093e WWE \u0915\u0947 \u0930\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u092e\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Sun, 29 Jan 2017 10:51 AM IST
खली ने WWE के रिंग में कई रेसलरों को धूल चटाई, उनके बाद अब ये ओलंपियन पहलवान भी WWE के रिंग में लड़ने को तैयार को है।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"588c613a4f1c1b3e0fcf616e","slug":"amit-shah-releases-bjp-manifesto-for-uttar-pradesh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0918\u094b\u0937\u0923\u093e \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0930: \u0932\u0948\u092a\u091f\u0949\u092a \u0938\u0902\u0917 \u092b\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0921\u093e\u091f\u093e, \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 70 \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u0930\u094b\u091c\u0917\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"588c42824f1c1b380fcf619d","slug":"these-10-women-campaigners-can-spoil-political-scenario-in-up-assembly-elections","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 10 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u091a\u093e\u0930\u0915 \u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093f\u0917\u093e\u0921\u093c \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u092d\u0940 \u0926\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935\u0940 \u0917\u0923\u093f\u0924, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"588356974f1c1bf94cefe369","slug":"these-are-big-decision-on-aadhar-card-see-here","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0927\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u092b\u0948\u0938\u0932\u0947, \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0932\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u092a\u091b\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Also View
{"_id":"588d706b4f1c1b004dcf42cb","slug":"jaat-reservation-protest-will-start-today-in-haryana","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u091f \u0906\u0930\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0923: 11 \u092e\u0939\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0927\u0930\u0928\u093e \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0941, 10 \u091c\u093f\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0927\u093e\u0930\u093e 144","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"588d6c1b4f1c1b0f71cf4d2d","slug":"captain-amarinder-singh-special-interview-to-amar-ujala","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"#AUSpecial: \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u091a\u0940\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0948\u092a\u094d\u091f\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e- \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u093f\u0926\u094d\u0927\u0942 \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0907\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top