बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
Pics: ये देखिए नोटबंदी के 50 दिन बाद का हाल, अभी भी लंबी कतार
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Chandigarh
›
Notebandi effect after 50 days, still peoples are facing many problems
{"_id":"5863b5ef4f1c1b435ceeb250","slug":"notebandi-effect-after-50-days-still-peoples-are-facing-many-problems","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Pics: \u092f\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0928\u094b\u091f\u092c\u0902\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 50 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0915\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0932, \u0905\u092d\u0940 \u092d\u0940 \u0932\u0902\u092c\u0940 \u0915\u0924\u093e\u0930 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Wed, 28 Dec 2016 06:24 PM IST
पीएम मोदी ने 50 दिन मांगे थे हालात सामान्य होने के लिए, अब तो वो भी पूरे हो गए। लेकिन लाइनें तो अभी भी वही है। तो अब क्या..?
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5863933b4f1c1b132ceeb974","slug":"sp-announces-candidates-for-election","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u092e\u093e\u091c\u0935\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0926\u0935\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0942\u091a\u0940 # 2","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58638de94f1c1b741aeec8ba","slug":"sp-candidate-list","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u200c\u093f\u0938\u0915\u094b, \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u200c\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0938\u092a\u093e \u0915\u093e \u091f\u200c\u093f\u0915\u091f \u0938\u0942\u091a\u0940# 1","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"586365fc4f1c1b7675eec3c5","slug":"aamir-khan-movie-dangal-real-daughter-geeta-phogat-told-about-a-wish-related-to-husband-pawan-kumar","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u092e\u093f\u0930 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 '\u0926\u0902\u0917\u0932' \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u093f\u092f\u0932 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0939\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0916\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0939\u093f\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Also View
{"_id":"5863a4ac4f1c1b8940eed273","slug":"jarnail-singh-contest-against-cm-badal-from-lambi","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0947\u091c\u0930\u0940\u0935\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u090f\u0932\u093e\u0928, \u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092c\u093e\u0926\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092b \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u091c\u0930\u0928\u0948\u0932 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5862649f4f1c1b2a41eec670","slug":"geeta-faugat-big-statement-on-aamir-khan-dangal","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u092e\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u0940 '\u0926\u0902\u0917\u0932' \u092a\u0930 \u0917\u0940\u0924\u093e \u092b\u094c\u0917\u093e\u091f \u0915\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940\u0902?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top