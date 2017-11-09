Download App
Pics: एक साथ जलीं 8 बच्चों की चिताएं, मां-बाप बेसुध, टुकड़ों में बिखर गए थे शव

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, ब​ठिंडा(पंजाब)

Updated Thu, 09 Nov 2017 10:22 AM IST
nine students killed in bathinda highway collision, funeral at rampura phool

एक साथ 8 बच्चों की चिताएं जलीं तो शमशान घाट में चीख पुकार मच गई। मृतकों के मां बाप रो-रोकर बेसुध हुए जा रहे थे, वहीं लोगों ने बताया कि शव टुकड़ों में बिखर गए थे।

