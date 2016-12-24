आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

सीवरेज के मेनहोल में गिरी नील गाय, घंटों करनी पड़ी कड़ी मशक्कत

+बाद में पढ़ें

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, मोहाली

Updated Sat, 24 Dec 2016 10:55 PM IST
Nilgau fall into sewerage's manhole, had a hard time hours

सीवरेज के खुले मेनहोल शहर में कई जगह समस्या का कारण बने हुए हैं। आए दिन इनसे जुड़ी खबरें सामने आती रहती है।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

chandigarh news mohali

नोटबंदी पर संग्राम

जैसे इंदिरा ने आपातकाल पर मांगी थी माफी, वैसा ही नोटबंदी पर करें मोदी: चिदंबरम

p chidambaram statement over demonetisation and narendra modi

Most Viewed

{"_id":"585e8dbf4f1c1b1917e3aa45","slug":"virat-kohli-reached-uttarakhand-with-anushka-sharma","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u0935\u0947\u091f \u091c\u0947\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u0905\u0928\u0941\u0937\u094d\u0915\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0909\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0930\u093e\u0916\u0902\u0921 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0930\u093e\u091f, \u0915\u0948\u092e\u0930\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0932\u0917\u0947 \u091b\u093f\u092a\u0928\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}

प्राइवेट जेट से अनुष्का को लेकर उत्तराखंड पहुंचे विराट, कैमरा देखते ही लगे छिपने

virat kohli reached uttarakhand with anushka sharma.
  • शनिवार, 24 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
{"_id":"58539faf4f1c1b7c7c64ab7d","slug":"benefits-of-bank-accounts-in-two-banks-old-currency-and-note-ban-in-india","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u094b \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u093e, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}

दो बैंकों में खाता होने से होगा सबसे बड़ा फायदा, नहीं जानते होंगे आप

benefits of bank accounts in two banks, old currency and note ban in india
  • गुरुवार, 22 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
{"_id":"584eaa2a4f1c1b686f6499d0","slug":"note-ban-if-u-have-two-bank-accounts-cashless-transaction-possible-by-online-fund-transfer","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0917\u0930 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0926\u094b \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}

अगर आपके भी दो बैंकों में खाते हैं तो आपके लिए बड़ी जरूरी है ये खबर

note ban, if u have two bank accounts, cashless transaction possible by online fund transfer
  • गुरुवार, 22 दिसंबर 2016
  • +

Also View

{"_id":"585e9dc34f1c1b0f15e39f35","slug":"girls-dipute-in-many-case-include-drinking-and-punishment-to-boy","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0948\u0902\u091f \u0909\u0924\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0928\u0936\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0902\u0917\u093e\u092e\u0947 \u0924\u0915, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u092c\u0902\u0917\u0908","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}

लड़के की पैंट उतरवाने से लेकर नशे में हंगामे तक, देखिए लड़कियों की दबंगई

Girls dipute in many case include drinking and punishment to boy
  • शनिवार, 24 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
{"_id":"585ea85d4f1c1b3d77e39fa6","slug":"any-recovery-is-not-yet-in-the-gang-rape-case-question-on-police","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0948\u0902\u0917\u0930\u0947\u092a \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u092c \u0924\u0915 \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0930\u093f\u0915\u0935\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902, \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u092a\u0930 \u0909\u0920\u0947 \u0938\u0935\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"585e77104f1c1b2e4ee3b738","slug":"rock-baba-again-in-the-limelight-live-the-luxury-life-view-here","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":" \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u092e\u0932\u093e\u0907\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0949\u0915 \u092c\u093e\u092c\u093e, \u091c\u0940\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0932\u0917\u094d\u091c\u0930\u0940 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u092b... \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0916\u093e\u0938\u093f\u092f\u0924\u0947\u0902\u00a0","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}

फिर लाइमलाइट में रॉक बाबा, जीते हैं लग्जरी लाइफ... देखिए खासियतें 

Rock Baba again in the limelight, live the luxury life ... View here
  • शनिवार, 24 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
{"_id":"585ea3b94f1c1b1917e3aad1","slug":"students-seized-the-car-at-gun-point-kirpan-was-in-hand","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0928 \u092a\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0907\u0902\u091f \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u0942\u0921\u0947\u0902\u091f\u094d\u0938 \u0938\u0947 \u091b\u0940\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0930, \u0939\u093e\u0925 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0925\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u0930\u092a\u093e\u0928 \u0914\u0930 \u0927\u093e\u0930\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u0939\u0925\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}

गन प्वाइंट पर स्टूडेंट्स से छीनी कार, हाथ में थी किरपान और धारदार हथियार

Students seized the car at gun point, Kirpan was in hand
  • शनिवार, 24 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
साल 2016 की वे 10 तस्वीरें जो कभी भुलाई नहीं जा सकेंगी, देखें

साल 2016 की वे 10 तस्वीरें जो कभी भुलाई नहीं जा सकेंगी, देखें

हैंगओवर में हैं तो भूलकर भी ना खाएं ये चीजें, बन सकती है जान पर

हैंगओवर में हैं तो भूलकर भी ना खाएं ये चीजें, बन सकती है जान पर

पहली बार फ्लाइट से सफर करने जा रहे हैं तो ध्यान में रखें ये बातें

पहली बार फ्लाइट से सफर करने जा रहे हैं तो ध्यान में रखें ये बातें

भारत को मिला नया कप्तान, फरवरी से होगी नई पारी की शुरुआत

भारत को मिला नया कप्तान, फरवरी से होगी नई पारी की शुरुआत

﻿