सीवरेज के मेनहोल में गिरी नील गाय, घंटों करनी पड़ी कड़ी मशक्कत
Nilgau fall into sewerage's manhole, had a hard time hours
Updated Sat, 24 Dec 2016 10:55 PM IST
सीवरेज के खुले मेनहोल शहर में कई जगह समस्या का कारण बने हुए हैं। आए दिन इनसे जुड़ी खबरें सामने आती रहती है।
गुरुवार, 22 दिसंबर 2016
गुरुवार, 22 दिसंबर 2016
