देश भर में सुपरहिट इन बच्चियों की आवाज में वो जादू है, मदहोश हो जाएंगे आप
new Haryanavi song Bata Mere Yaar Sudama Re viral on youtube sung by govt school girl students
Updated Tue, 07 Feb 2017 12:30 PM IST
देश भर में सुपरहिट हुई इन पांच बच्चियों की आवाज में वो जादू है, सुनकर आप मदहोश हो जाएंगे। इनके एक गाने ने यूट्यूब पर धमाल मचा रखी है। आप भी सुनिए।
