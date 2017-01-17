बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
कांग्रेसी झंड़े के साथ अमृतसर पहुंचे सिद्धू, हुआ जोरदार स्वागत
Navjot Singh Sidhu arrives in Amritsar; welcomed by Congress party workers
Updated Tue, 17 Jan 2017 12:50 PM IST
हाल ही में कांग्रेस में शामिल हुए नवजोत सिंह सिद्धू आज अमृतसर पहुंचे। जहां कांग्रेसी कार्यकर्ताओं और सिद्धू के समर्थकों ने उनका जोरदार स्वागत किया।
