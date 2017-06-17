बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
Pics: शहीद बख्तावर को दी गई अंतिम विदाई, बेटे ने किया सेल्यूट, पत्नी रो रोकर बेहाल
Updated Sat, 17 Jun 2017 03:55 PM IST
तिरंगे में लिपटकर आए शहीद बख्तावर सिंह को अंतिम विदाई दी गई। बेटे तो सेल्यूट करके शहीद पिता को नमन किया, वहीं पत्नी का रो रोकर बुरा हाल था।
