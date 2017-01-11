आपका शहर Close

'मेरी पति ने वायरल वीडियो में जो कहा सही कहा, कोई पछतावा नहीं'

+बाद में पढ़ें

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, रेवाड़ी/नारनौल

Updated Wed, 11 Jan 2017 12:11 PM IST
"My husband whatever said in video is right, no regrets'

तेजबहादुर के वायरल वीडियो के बाद जहां बीएसएफ की ओर से गृह मंत्रालय को रिपोर्ट सौंपी जाएगी वहीं जवान के परिवार को पछतावा तो नहीं है, लेकिन चिंता जरूर है।
 

bsf jawan tej bahadur yadav raised serious issues on bsf food

'आप' का चुनावी दांव

पंजाब में आप के सीएम उम्मीदवार होंगे केजरीवाल: सिसोदिया

manish sisodia declares kejriwal as punjab next cm candidate in mohali rally

﻿