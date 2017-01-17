बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
हर रोज मौत के इस रास्ते से गुजर कर स्कूल पहुंचते हैं बच्चे, देखिए
morni childrens cross ghaggar river daily for going to school, photos of dangerous way of the india
Updated Tue, 17 Jan 2017 01:56 PM IST
छोटे-छोटे बच्चे हर रोज मौत के रास्ते से गुजरकर स्कूल पहुंचते हैं। आप सोच भी नहीं सकते इस रास्ते पर चलने की, देखकर ही थम जाएंगी सांसें।
