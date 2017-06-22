आपका शहर Close

ये पुलिस की वेबसाइट में किसने लिख दिया 'पाकिस्तान जिंदाबाद', मचा हड़कंप

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, मोहाली(पंजाब)

Updated Thu, 22 Jun 2017 11:38 AM IST
mohali police website hacked, wrote pakistan zindabad

पुलिस विभाग की वेबसाइट हैक करके किसी ने उस पर 'पाकिस्तान जिंदाबाद' लिख दिया। मामला सामने आते ही अफसरों में हड़कंप मच गया।

