केजरीवाल पर कई बार फेंके गए जूते अंडे और स्याही, थप्पड़ भी पड़ चुका है
Updated Mon, 02 Jan 2017 09:50 PM IST
'आप' के नेशनल कन्वीनर और दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल पर कई बार जूते, अंडे और स्याही फेंकी जा चुकी है। वे एक बार थप्पड़ भी खा चुके हैं।
