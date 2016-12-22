आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

महावीर फोगाट की बेटियों ने बताया आखिर कैसे इतने हानिकारक हैं बापू

+बाद में पढ़ें

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़

Updated Thu, 22 Dec 2016 09:52 AM IST
Mahavir Phogat's daughter told how the bapu is too dangerous.

फिल्म दंगल का गाना ‘बापू तू हानिकारक है’ फोगाट पर सटीक बैठता है। यह बात उनकी दोनों बेटियों रितू और संगीता ने भी मानी है। वह बताती हैं कि पिता जी का अनुशासन बेहद कड़ा था। वह कहती हैं कि गाने में सच्चाई है।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

dangal trailer aamir khan

अखिलेश का चुनावी दांव

अखिलेश का बड़ा फैसलाः 17 OBC जातियों को दलित कोटे में डाला

up cabinet give green signal to include 17 obc in sc

View All Polls

Most Viewed

{"_id":"58539faf4f1c1b7c7c64ab7d","slug":"benefits-of-bank-accounts-in-two-banks-old-currency-and-note-ban-in-india","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u094b \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u093e, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}

दो बैंकों में खाता होने से होगा सबसे बड़ा फायदा, नहीं जानते होंगे आप

benefits of bank accounts in two banks, old currency and note ban in india
  • गुरुवार, 22 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
{"_id":"584eaa2a4f1c1b686f6499d0","slug":"note-ban-if-u-have-two-bank-accounts-cashless-transaction-possible-by-online-fund-transfer","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0917\u0930 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0926\u094b \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}

अगर आपके भी दो बैंकों में खाते हैं तो आपके लिए बड़ी जरूरी है ये खबर

note ban, if u have two bank accounts, cashless transaction possible by online fund transfer
  • गुरुवार, 22 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
{"_id":"585953854f1c1b1f64e39dc7","slug":"500-rupee-note-wet-in-rain-water-and-mahatma-gandhi-picture-missed-colour-changed","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"2000 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 500 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u092f\u093e \u0928\u094b\u091f \u092c\u0928\u093e \u092e\u0941\u0938\u0940\u092c\u0924, \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0932\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}

2000 के बाद 500 का नया नोट बना मुसीबत, खुद देख लें कैसे?

500 rupee note wet in rain water and mahatma gandhi picture missed, colour changed
  • गुरुवार, 22 दिसंबर 2016
  • +

Also View

{"_id":"5852be694f1c1b9a7164976c","slug":"danggal-phogat-disclose-the-mahavira-knowing-aamir-khan-will-be-surprised","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0926\u0902\u0917\u0932' \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0935\u0940\u0930 \u092b\u094b\u0917\u093e\u091f \u0915\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0906\u092e\u093f\u0930 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u092d\u0940 \u0930\u0939 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}

'दंगल' को लेकर महावीर फोगाट का खुलासा, जानकर आमिर खान भी रह जाएंगे हैरान

'Danggal' Phogat disclose the Mahavira, knowing Aamir Khan will be surprised
  • गुरुवार, 22 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
{"_id":"585298674f1c1b7c7c64a16d","slug":"due-to-financial-crisis-lady-committed-hanging-suicide-after-to-give-poison-to-daughters","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u092e\u0940 \u092c\u0928\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0932\u0947\u0935\u093e, \u092c\u0947\u091f\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u091c\u0939\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u0932\u0917\u093e \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092b\u0902\u0926\u093e","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"5852bfab4f1c1b9a71649773","slug":"electric-shock-to-two-brothers-at-mohali-village-one-died-on-the-spot-and-another-critical","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u094b \u092d\u093e\u0907\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0917\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0902\u091f, \u090f\u0915 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u090f\u0915 \u0917\u0902\u092d\u0940\u0930, \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}

दो भाइयों को लगा करंट, एक की मौत एक गंभीर, ऐसे हुआ हादसा

electric shock to two brothers at mohali village, one died on the spot and another critical
  • गुरुवार, 15 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
{"_id":"5852bcb94f1c1b0c71649772","slug":"rock-garden-creator-nekchand-birthday-celebration-at-chandigarh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"92\u0935\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u0926\u093f\u0935\u0938 \u092a\u0930 '\u0930\u0949\u0915 \u0932\u0947\u091c\u0947\u0902\u0921' \u0928\u0947\u0915\u091a\u0902\u0926 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u092f\u093e\u0926 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0917\u092f\u093e, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}

92वें जन्मदिवस पर 'रॉक लेजेंड' नेकचंद को कुछ ऐसे याद किया गया, देखिए

rock garden creator nekchand birthday celebration at chandigarh
  • गुरुवार, 15 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
तैमूर नाम रखने पर इस नेता ने करीना से कह डाला ये सब, ऋषि कपूर ने भी किया कमेंट

तैमूर नाम रखने पर इस नेता ने करीना से कह डाला ये सब, ऋषि कपूर ने भी किया कमेंट

बड़े काम की है घर में पड़ी हींग की छोटी डिबिया, जानिए इसके जबरदस्त फायदे

बड़े काम की है घर में पड़ी हींग की छोटी डिबिया, जानिए इसके जबरदस्त फायदे

करिश्मा ने गुपचुप रचाई सगाई, इस तस्वीर ने खोली पोल!

करिश्मा ने गुपचुप रचाई सगाई, इस तस्वीर ने खोली पोल!

देर रात सिद्धार्थ के साथ दिखीं आलिया, तस्वीर ने खोला राज

देर रात सिद्धार्थ के साथ दिखीं आलिया, तस्वीर ने खोला राज

﻿