बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
भोपाल से पहले यहां भी नोट से गायब हो चुके हैं गांधी जी, देखिए
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Chandigarh
›
mahatma gandhi photo missing from 500 rupee new note
{"_id":"586e514f4f1c1b1c7e15a889","slug":"mahatma-gandhi-photo-missing-from-500-rupee-new-note","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u094b\u092a\u093e\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u094b\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u0917\u093e\u092f\u092c \u0939\u094b \u091a\u0941\u0915\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0927\u0940 \u091c\u0940, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Thu, 05 Jan 2017 07:29 PM IST
भोपाल में नए नोट से गांधी जी की फोटो गायब हो गई, लेकिन ये मामला कोई पहला नहीं है। यहां भी कुछ ऐसा ही हुआ था। देखिए
Most Viewed
{"_id":"586e222b4f1c1b4436158ca6","slug":"11-people-murdered-in-amethi-mystery-unsolved","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092e\u0947\u0920\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 11 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u091f\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0917\u0947\u091f \u0925\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e\u090f\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"586de2e34f1c1b4436158a35","slug":"bsp-releases-list-of-100-candidates","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0938\u092a\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 100 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0926\u0935\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u0932\u200c\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"586e20c44f1c1b005215ac7a","slug":"badri-tulsi-miracles-shocked-scientist","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0926\u0930\u0940\u0928\u093e\u0925 \u0927\u093e\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u0917\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u091a\u092e\u0924\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0915 \u092a\u094c\u0927\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0930\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0935\u0948\u091c\u094d\u091e\u093e\u0928\u093f\u0915","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Also View
{"_id":"586e42564f1c1b1c7e15a7fd","slug":"sakshi-malik-and-geeta-phogat-match-in-pro-kushti-league-2","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0939\u0941\u0924 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u0908 \u0915\u0941\u0936\u094d\u0924\u0940 \u0905\u092c \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e '\u0926\u0902\u0917\u0932', \u0917\u0940\u0924\u093e \u092b\u094c\u0917\u093e\u091f Vs \u0938\u093e\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0940 \u092e\u0932\u093f\u0915, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094c\u0928 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0940?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"586ca7a04f1c1b945d158b7d","slug":"election-commission-to-announce-poll-dates-code-of-conduct-in-punjab","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u091c \u0938\u0947 '\u092a\u093e\u0935\u0930\u0932\u0948\u0938' \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u092f\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e-\u090f\u092e\u090f\u0932\u090f, \u0932\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0940 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u091f\u0947\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top