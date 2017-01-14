आपका शहर Close

तस्वीरें: माघी मेला शुरु, सियासी कांफ्रेंस न होने के बावजूद उमड़ी भारी भीड़

+बाद में पढ़ें

जगदीश जोशी/अमर उजाला, मुक्तसर(पंजाब)

Updated Sat, 14 Jan 2017 11:50 PM IST
Maghi mela in muktsar punjab, no political confrence this time

दशम पातशाह श्री गुरु गोबिंद सिंह जी के चालीस सिंहों की याद को समर्पित मेला माघी शनिवार को शुरू हो गया। तस्वीरें

maghi mela in muktsar punjab

