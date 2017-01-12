बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
इस महिला के घर एक साथ आए 4 नन्हे मेहमान, खूबसूरत तस्वीरें
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Chandigarh
›
ludhiana lady gave birth to four child, two boys two girls
{"_id":"58775a964f1c1b577fbaa63b","slug":"ludhiana-lady-gave-birth-to-four-child-two-boys-two-girls","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0918\u0930 \u090f\u0915 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0906\u090f 4 \u0928\u0928\u094d\u0939\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0939\u092e\u093e\u0928, \u0916\u0942\u092c\u0938\u0942\u0930\u0924 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Thu, 12 Jan 2017 04:10 PM IST
शादी के 7 साल तक हुए नहीं और अब इस महिला के घर में एक साथ 4 बच्चों की किलकारियां गूंजी। देखिए खूबसूरत तस्वीरें।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"58774f844f1c1b7c58ba941e","slug":"myth-and-fact-about-indira-gandhi-marriage-proposal-to-swami-vivekanad","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u094d\u0935\u093e\u092e\u0940 \u0935\u093f\u0935\u0947\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0902\u0926 \u0928\u0947 \u0907\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0930\u093e \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0927\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0907\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0930!","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58732b1d4f1c1b1529ba87ed","slug":"open-bank-account-and-deposit-1000-rupee-every-month-under-sukanya-samriddhi-yojana","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915 \u0905\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0935\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u0939\u0930 \u092e\u0939\u0940\u0928\u0947 1000 \u091c\u092e\u093e \u0915\u0930\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"587518e14f1c1b1629ba9b50","slug":"bsf-jawan-tej-bahadur-yadav-raised-questionson-on-bsf-food-wife-statement","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0947\u091c\u092c\u0939\u093e\u0926\u0941\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932 \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940\u0902- \u092d\u094d\u0930\u0937\u094d\u091f \u0905\u0927\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u093e \u0921\u0930 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Also View
{"_id":"58774a0d4f1c1bc156ba8b0d","slug":"chandigarh-mayor-election-asha-jaswal-selected-for-new-mayor","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"BJP \u0928\u0947 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0932\u0939\u0930\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u091a\u092e, \u0906\u0936\u093e \u091c\u0938\u0935\u093e\u0932 \u091a\u0902\u0921\u0940\u0917\u0922\u093c \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u0908 \u092e\u0947\u092f\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"587746354f1c1b8327ba876b","slug":"aam-admi-party-distributing-rojgar-card-to-voters-in-punjab-for-assembly-election","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0938 \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935\u0903 \u0935\u094b\u091f\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0941\u092d\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f '\u0906\u092a' \u0928\u0947 \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0942 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0915\u0935\u093e\u092f\u0926","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"587743fa4f1c1b922bba9105","slug":"after-bsf-jawan-ten-bahadur-video-indian-airforce-jawan-video-viral-demand-to-modi-to-do-suicide","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"BSF \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u090f\u092f\u0930\u092b\u094b\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932, \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"587725a84f1c1b7840ba8617","slug":"harsimrat-kaur-badal-says-if-cm-tell-akalis-to-be-voilent-aap-workers-will-not-stay-alive","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0915\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0939\u093f\u0902\u0938\u0915 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u090f \u0924\u094b '\u0906\u092a' \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947: \u0939\u0930\u0938\u093f\u092e\u0930\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top