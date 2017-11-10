Download App
घर में जब भी सिलेंडर आए तो यह चीज जरूर चेक करें, वरना जान गंवा बैठेंगे

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़

Updated Fri, 10 Nov 2017 12:55 PM IST
lpg cylinder expiry date, lpg cylinder user manual, lpg cylinder user advisory

बचाव ही उपाय है, वरना जान भी जा सकती है। जब भी घर में रसोई गैस सिलेंडर आए तो यह चीज जरूर चेक कर लें, वरना आपकी जान को खतरा हो सकता है।

