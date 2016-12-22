बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
देखिए करोड़ों का भैंसा, खुराक चौंकाने वाली और नाम है 'शहंशाह'
look 25 million bison, stunning dose and called 'Shanshah'
Updated Thu, 22 Dec 2016 09:56 AM IST
25 करोड़ के इस भैंसे को देखिए, इसका नाम शहंशाह है। नहाने के लिए स्पेशल स्वीमिंग पूल बना है। खुराक के बारे में जानेंगे तो दंग रह जाएंगे।
