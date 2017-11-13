Download App
जल्दी से कर लिजिए ये काम वरना बैंक अकाउंट बंद, कुछ ही दिन बचे हैं

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़

Updated Mon, 13 Nov 2017 02:30 PM IST
Link bank accounts to Aadhaar card till december 31, adhar card

देश के किसी भी बैंक में खाता रखते हैं तो जाकर एक ये काम कर लिजिए, नहीं तो आपका खाता बंद हो जाएगा। जल्दी कीजिए, बस कुछ ही दिन बाकी हैं। 

