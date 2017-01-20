बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
देखिए, युवी की धमाकेदार पारी के बाद ट्विटर पर क्या बोले दिग्गज सेलिब्रिटीज?
Updated Fri, 20 Jan 2017 10:03 AM IST
सिक्सर किंग युवराज सिंह अपनी धमाकेदार पारी से न केवल फैंस के बीच छा गए बल्कि दिग्गज भी युवी के बारे में अपने मन की बात कहे बिना नहीं रह सके।
शुक्रवार, 20 जनवरी 2017
शुक्रवार, 20 जनवरी 2017
शुक्रवार, 20 जनवरी 2017
शुक्रवार, 20 जनवरी 2017
