बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
खाने के लाले थे, मां घरों में झाड़ू पोछा लगाती थी, बेटे ने वो खुशी दी आंखें छलकीं
Updated Wed, 12 Apr 2017 11:48 AM IST
घर में खाने के लाले थे, मां लोगों के घरों में काम कर करके पेट भरती थी। उसी मां को अब बेटे ने वो तोहफा दिया कि खुशी के मारे उसकी आंखें छलक पड़ीं।
