विदाई से ठीक पहले दूल्हे ने रखी शर्त, पूरी न कर पाई दुल्हन, जानिए फिर क्या हुआ?
Updated Tue, 20 Jun 2017 03:33 PM IST
7 फेरे हो गए और विदाई होने को थी कि दूल्हे ने एक शर्त रख दी, जिसे दुल्हन पूरी नहीं कर पाई। उसके बाद जो हुआ, वो किसी के भी साथ हो सकता है।
