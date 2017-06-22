बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
सुसाइड नोट में उड़ेला दर्द और कत्ल कर दी 6 जानें, मां-बाप का सच तो कुछ और ही है
kapurthala boy killed five siblings, swallowed poison
Updated Thu, 22 Jun 2017 10:04 AM IST
युवक ने सुसाइड नोट में दर्द बयां किया और 5 भाई बहन कत्ल कर दिए। खुद की जान भी ले ली, लेकिन मां बाप का सच तो कुछ और ही है, जिससे पुलिस परेशान है।
