डेथ वारंट साइन करने वाले का ऐलान, आ रहा हूं मैं, 15 को! महा 'संग्राम' होगा
international wrestler sangram singh fight on 15 september
Updated Wed, 06 Sep 2017 04:36 PM IST
कभी डेथ वारंट साइन करके दुनिया को हिलाकर रख दिया था, वो दिलेर शख्स एक बार फिर महा 'संग्राम' को तैयार है और इस बार नया इतिहास रचने का दावा है।
