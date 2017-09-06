Download App
आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

डेथ वारंट साइन करने वाले का ऐलान, आ रहा हूं मैं, 15 को! महा 'संग्राम' होगा

+बाद में पढ़ें

विनीत तोमर/अमर उजाला, रोहतक(हरियाणा)

Updated Wed, 06 Sep 2017 04:36 PM IST
international wrestler sangram singh fight on 15 september

कभी डेथ वारंट साइन करके दुनिया को हिलाकर रख दिया था, वो दिलेर शख्स एक बार फिर महा 'संग्राम' को तैयार है और इस बार नया इतिहास रचने का दावा है।

 

  • कैसा लगा
Comments

Browse By Tags

fight wrestling fight

'गंभीर' कदम

गौतम ने उठाया 'गंभीर' कदम,  उठाएंगे  शहीद पुलिस कर्मी की बेटी की पढ़ाई का खर्च 

Cricketer Gautam Gambhir will bear education expenses of martyr abdul rasheeds daughter Johra

Most Viewed

जेल में भी मुसीबत बने राम रहीम, कैदियों ने खाना पीना छोड़ा, जानिए आखिर क्यों...

ram rahim sentenced in sadhvi rape case, rohtak jail prisoners on hunger strike
  • सोमवार, 4 सितंबर 2017
  • +

राम रहीम की हनीप्रीत के मामले में सामने आई नई जानकारी, जानिए

ram rahim sentenced in sadhvi rape case, suspence on honeypreet insan
  • सोमवार, 4 सितंबर 2017
  • +

जेल से लापता होने के बाद पहली बार दिखी हनीप्रीत, अब जल्द होगी गिरफ्तारी

Honeypreet Insan Escaped to Nepal?
  • रविवार, 3 सितंबर 2017
  • +

Also View

मूवी में नायक बनना सब पसंद करते हैं, पर 'खलनायक' बनना इनका सपना था

punjan villains in indian bollywood
  • बुधवार, 6 सितंबर 2017
  • +

नोबल पुरस्कार विजेता कैलाश सत्यार्थी आएंगे चंडीगढ़, बाल शोषण और तस्करी वजह

Nobel peace Laureate Kailash Satyarthi to visit chandigarh for a campaign
  • बुधवार, 6 सितंबर 2017
  • +

पीयू चुनाव: एक्शन में यूटी पुलिस, रडार पर 117 गाड़ियां, संभल कर रहें छात्र नेता

punjab university student council election on 7 september
  • बुधवार, 6 सितंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
a journalist and a poet raghuvir sahay
काव्य चर्चा

रघुवीर सहाय: ख़बरों को कविता में पिरोने वाला कवि

ganesh visarjan par do kavita poem on ganesh visarjan ganesh utsav
इरशाद

गणपति विसर्जन : दो कविताएं

Ghazal
मेरे अल्फाज़

हमारी पाठक डॉ. नसीमा निशा कह रही हैं, मज़हब पहरेदार कहां है?

Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
क्यों, म्यांमार को छोड़ना चाहते हैं रोहिंग्या मुसलमान, ये है वजह?

क्यों, म्यांमार को छोड़ना चाहते हैं रोहिंग्या मुसलमान, ये है वजह?

रोहिंग्या मामला: सत्ता में आते ही क्रांति भूल गईं आंग सान सू की

रोहिंग्या मामला: सत्ता में आते ही क्रांति भूल गईं आंग सान सू की

इराक और सीरिया के बाद सबसे ज्यादा भारत में मारे जाते हैं पत्रकार

इराक और सीरिया के बाद सबसे ज्यादा भारत में मारे जाते हैं पत्रकार

आखिरकार पत्रकार गौरी लंकेश से किसे ख़तरा था, क्यों हुआ मर्डर?

आखिरकार पत्रकार गौरी लंकेश से किसे ख़तरा था, क्यों हुआ मर्डर?

Your Story has been saved!