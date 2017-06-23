आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

सलवार सूट पहनकर खली की चेली को धोया था, अब WWE में खेलेगी, जानिए कौन है?

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़

Updated Fri, 23 Jun 2017 11:40 AM IST
indian wrestler kavita dalal selected for wwe tournament

सलवार सूट पहनकर द ग्रेटी खली की चेली की धुलाई कर चुकी महिला आ डब्ल्यूडब्ल्यूई के रिंग में कईयों को धूल चटाने को तैयार है। जानिए इनके बारे में सब कुछ।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

lady wrestler kavita dalal kavita dalal in big boss

दलित v/s दलित हुआ राष्ट्रपति चुनाव

राम के मुकाबले मीरा, राष्ट्रपति के लिए पहली बार दलित बनाम दलित मुकाबला

Opposition Parties Announced Mira kumar's name for Presidential Candidate after meeting in Delhi

Most Viewed

तस्वीरों में देख‌िए, जब 11 साल बाद खोए हुए पत‌ि से म‌िली पत्नी

prithvipal meets his wife after eleven years 
  • बुधवार, 21 जून 2017
  • +

गुरुग्राम गैंगरेप में दरिंदों ने की थी बस एक गलती, वहीं से पुलिस को मिला ये अहम सुराग

Gurugram gangrape accused made a fault and police got 10 clues and arrested all three
  • शुक्रवार, 16 जून 2017
  • +

ये शातिर हसीना जिसके इशारों पर अपने बेडरूम में बनाती थी नेताओं की अश्लील फिल्म वो आया सामने

bjp mp kc patel honey trap case, Ajay Pal arrested by Delhi Police in connection with the case
  • शुक्रवार, 16 जून 2017
  • +

Also View

WWE में सिलेक्ट हुई ये पुलिसवाली, सलवार सूट में उतरी थी अखाड़े में

indian wrestler kavita dalal selected for wwe
  • शुक्रवार, 23 जून 2017
  • +

तस्वीरें: घायल विधायकों को देखने अस्पताल पहुंचे पूर्व सीएम बादल

Punjab Assembly session, injured mla admitted to hospital
  • शुक्रवार, 23 जून 2017
  • +

मॉल के बाहर सरेआम कॉलेज की लड़कियों से छेड़छाड़, देखिए मनचलों की करतूत

Two college girls get molested, One arrest
  • शुक्रवार, 23 जून 2017
  • +
Live-TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
राष्ट्रपति चुनाव: वोटों के गणित में मीरा से आगे राम, जानिए मौजूदा समीकरण

राष्ट्रपति चुनाव: वोटों के गणित में मीरा से आगे राम, जानिए मौजूदा समीकरण

राष्ट्रपति चुनाव नहीं, किसान और बेरोजगारी पर है राहुल का ध्यान

राष्ट्रपति चुनाव नहीं, किसान और बेरोजगारी पर है राहुल का ध्यान

कश्मीर : सुरक्षाबलों को आतंकियों के खिलाफ ऑपरेशन में मनचाही कार्रवाई की छूट

कश्मीर : सुरक्षाबलों को आतंकियों के खिलाफ ऑपरेशन में मनचाही कार्रवाई की छूट

कश्मीर: बारामुला को सोपोर में सेना ने ढेर किए 2 आतंकी

कश्मीर: बारामुला को सोपोर में सेना ने ढेर किए 2 आतंकी