बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
Pics: देखिए सलवार सूटी वाली महिला ने खली की चेली को कैसे धोया था
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Chandigarh
›
indian wrestler kavita dalal fight with khali student bulbul
{"_id":"594cda684f1c1b89738b49b9","slug":"indian-wrestler-kavita-dalal-fight-with-khali-student-bulbul","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Pics: \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0938\u0932\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u0947\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u0927\u094b\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Fri, 23 Jun 2017 02:45 PM IST
डब्ल्यूडब्ल्यूई के रिंग में उतरने वाली पुलिसवाली महिला पहलवान ने द ग्रेट खली की चेली बुलबुल को रिंग में बुरी तरह धोया था, तस्वीरों में देखिए हाल।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"593c1f484f1c1ba26b8b4762","slug":"prithvipal-meets-his-wife-after-eleven-years","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u200c\u093f\u090f, \u091c\u092c 11 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0916\u094b\u090f \u0939\u0941\u090f \u092a\u0924\u200c\u093f \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u200c\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5938ec454f1c1b1c5c9c7b9e","slug":"gurugram-gangrape-accused-made-a-fault-and-police-got-10-clues-and-arrested-all-three","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0941\u0930\u0941\u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092e \u0917\u0948\u0902\u0917\u0930\u0947\u092a \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u092c\u0938 \u090f\u0915 \u0917\u0932\u0924\u0940, \u0935\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0905\u0939\u092e \u0938\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"593bb5334f1c1b8c6b9c8516","slug":"bjp-mp-kc-patel-honey-trap-case-ajay-pal-arrested-by-delhi-police-in-connection-with-the-case","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u0936\u093e\u0924\u093f\u0930 \u0939\u0938\u0940\u0928\u093e \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0936\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u0921\u0930\u0942\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0924\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u0936\u094d\u0932\u0940\u0932 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u0935\u094b \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Also View
{"_id":"594cd05a4f1c1b89738b48de","slug":"trade-in-india-pakistan-vaya-jammu-kashmir-in-illegal-way","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"J&K \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u0926\u0932\u093e-\u092c\u0926\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u0940\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0940 \u0906\u0921\u093c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u094b \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0915\u093e\u092e, \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u091d\u091f\u0915\u093e \u0932\u0917\u0947\u0917\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"594cc5604f1c1b8f628b4713","slug":"fatehabad-lady-climbed-on-top-of-temple","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Pics: \u092a\u0924\u093f \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0930 \u0917\u0908 \u0935\u094b \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0928\u093e\u092e\u093e, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u0906\u0902\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092f\u0915\u0940\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"594cd43d4f1c1b64488b4623","slug":"goods-service-tax-effect-on-insulin-for-diabetes-patients","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"GST: \u090f\u0915 \u091c\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0908 \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u091a\u0940\u091c, \u0932\u093e\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"594cc9d04f1c1b8f628b4746","slug":"indian-lady-khali-wrestler-kavita-dalal-selected-for-wwe","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u094b \u0915\u093e\u092e '\u0926\u0902\u0917\u0932 \u0917\u0930\u094d\u0932' \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u0908, \u0935\u094b \u0907\u0938 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938\u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0932\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0942\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0930 \u0921\u093e\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top