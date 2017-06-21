बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
ट्रेन में सफर करने वालों के लिए खबर, अब आसान नहीं PNR स्टेट्स जानना
indian railway pnr status checking system changed
Updated Wed, 21 Jun 2017 05:14 PM IST
ट्रेन में सफर करने वाले लोग जरूर पढ़ें ये खबर। अगर आप रिजर्वेशन का पीएनआर स्टेट्स जानना है तो अब प्रोसेस आसान नहीं, ये स्टेप्स फॉलो करने होंगे।
