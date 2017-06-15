बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
जानिए पाकिस्तान में रह रहे भारतीय कैसी जिंदगी जीने को मजबूर हैं, आपबीती
Updated Thu, 15 Jun 2017 02:54 PM IST
पाकिस्तान में रह रहे भारतीयों की जिंदगी नरक से भी बदतर हैं। वहां से लौटे एक भारतीय की आपबीती पढ़िए, जान जाएंगे कि वहां इंडियंस की लाइफ कैसी है।
