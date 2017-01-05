बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
पाकिस्तानी करेंसी का हो गया बुरा हाल, वजह नोटबंदी नहीं कुछ और
indian money changers refusing to accept pakistani currency, note ban is not the reason
Thu, 05 Jan 2017
भारतीय मनीचेंजर पाकिस्तानी करेंसी लेने से इंकार कर रहे हैं, जिस कारण इसका हाल बुरा हो गया है। इसके पीछे नोटबंदी नहीं, बल्कि कुछ और वजह बताई जा रही है।
