बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
जो काम 'दंगल गर्ल' नहीं कर पाई, वो इस पुलिसवाली ने सलवार सूट में कर डाला
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Chandigarh
›
indian lady khali wrestler kavita dalal selected for wwe
{"_id":"594cc9d04f1c1b8f628b4746","slug":"indian-lady-khali-wrestler-kavita-dalal-selected-for-wwe","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u094b \u0915\u093e\u092e '\u0926\u0902\u0917\u0932 \u0917\u0930\u094d\u0932' \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u0908, \u0935\u094b \u0907\u0938 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938\u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0932\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0942\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0930 \u0921\u093e\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Fri, 23 Jun 2017 02:45 PM IST
जो काम 'दंगल गर्ल' नहीं कर पाई, वो इस पुलिसवाली ने सूट सलवार में कर डाला और एक इतिहास रच दिया। जानिए कौन है और इन्होंने क्या किया?
Most Viewed
{"_id":"593c1f484f1c1ba26b8b4762","slug":"prithvipal-meets-his-wife-after-eleven-years","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u200c\u093f\u090f, \u091c\u092c 11 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0916\u094b\u090f \u0939\u0941\u090f \u092a\u0924\u200c\u093f \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u200c\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5938ec454f1c1b1c5c9c7b9e","slug":"gurugram-gangrape-accused-made-a-fault-and-police-got-10-clues-and-arrested-all-three","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0941\u0930\u0941\u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092e \u0917\u0948\u0902\u0917\u0930\u0947\u092a \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u092c\u0938 \u090f\u0915 \u0917\u0932\u0924\u0940, \u0935\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0905\u0939\u092e \u0938\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"593bb5334f1c1b8c6b9c8516","slug":"bjp-mp-kc-patel-honey-trap-case-ajay-pal-arrested-by-delhi-police-in-connection-with-the-case","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u0936\u093e\u0924\u093f\u0930 \u0939\u0938\u0940\u0928\u093e \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0936\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u0921\u0930\u0942\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0924\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u0936\u094d\u0932\u0940\u0932 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u0935\u094b \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Also View
{"_id":"594cb5994f1c1b25798b4a8a","slug":"neet-2017-result-declared-punjab-boy-navdeep-singh-all-india-topper","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"NEET Result 2017 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u0941\u0906, \u092a\u0902\u091c\u093e\u092c \u0915\u093e \u0928\u0935\u0926\u0940\u092a \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939 \u0911\u0932 \u0907\u0902\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091f\u0949\u092a\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"594cc5604f1c1b8f628b4713","slug":"fatehabad-lady-climbed-on-top-of-temple","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Pics: \u092a\u0924\u093f \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0930 \u0917\u0908 \u0935\u094b \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0928\u093e\u092e\u093e, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u0906\u0902\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092f\u0915\u0940\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"594cba434f1c1b0b298b48ee","slug":"karnal-in-smart-city-list-round-3","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u0928\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0938\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0938\u093f\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0924\u094b\u0939\u092b\u093e, \u0932\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094c\u0928 \u0915\u094c\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0939\u0948\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"594cb9ca4f1c1bcb658b483c","slug":"government-release-smart-city-list-thiruvanathapuram-at-top","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0938\u093f\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f, \u0924\u093f\u0930\u0941\u0905\u0928\u0902\u0924\u092a\u0941\u0930\u092e \u0915\u093e \u0928\u093e\u092e \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u090a\u092a\u0930","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top