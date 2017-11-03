Download App
11 साल की पाकिस्तानी लड़की हिना को भारत ने दिया ऐसा तोहफा, देख छलकी आंखें

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, अमृतसर(पंजाब)

Updated Mon, 13 Nov 2017 09:26 AM IST
indian govt gifted gold locket to 11 years old pakistani girl hina

11 साल में पहली बार जेल से बाहर आई पाकिस्तानी लड़की हिना को भारत देश से ऐसा तोहफा मिला, देखकर उसकी आंखें छलक पड़ीं। आप भी गर्व महसूस करेंगे, जानिए।

pak national hina 11yr old pak national hina indian govt gifted gold locket to hina hina released from amritsar jail More ...

