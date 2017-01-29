बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
रोडवेज बस में मिला छुट्टी पर घर आ रहे सेना के जवान का शव, देखिए तस्वीरें
Updated Sun, 29 Jan 2017 10:07 PM IST
छुट्टी पर घर लौट रहे सेना के जवान का शव रोडवेज की बस में सीट पर पड़ा मिला। शव के हाल देखकर पुलिस हैरान रह गई। आप भी देख लिजिए।
